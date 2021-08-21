Zacks Investment Research Lowers Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Randstad from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

OTCMKTS:RANJY opened at $35.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Randstad has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $40.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.72.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 2.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Randstad will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About Randstad

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

