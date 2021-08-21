Zacks Investment Research Lowers Walmart (NYSE:WMT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $158.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Walmart has lagged the industry in the past three months. The company’s e-commerce growth rate decelerated in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, as it lapped exceptional growth in the year-ago period. Also, Walmart saw more customers shopping at stores than online. That said, management projects global e-commerce sales to reach $75 billion in fiscal 2022. Walmart has long been gaining on its e-commerce initiatives, especially efforts to enhance delivery. This, along with focus on improving store experience, fueled the company in the second quarter, wherein earnings and sales rose year over year. Increased share in U.S. grocery and strong advertising business were upsides, while divestitures related to Walmart International somewhat hurt revenues. Walmart raised its fiscal 2022 view, though high wage costs and supply-chain hurdles pose threats.”

Get Walmart alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.50.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $151.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.22. Walmart has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,338,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total transaction of $190,348,427.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,216,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,234,500.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,164,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,785,954,868. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 14,445 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,293 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Walmart by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,346 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walmart (WMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.