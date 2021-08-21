Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded IRadimed from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital increased their target price on IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

IRMD stock opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. IRadimed has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.42.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. IRadimed had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 million. Research analysts anticipate that IRadimed will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IRadimed news, Director James B. Hawkins sold 4,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $165,140.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,852.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $31,128.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,951.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,171 in the last three months. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 36.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

