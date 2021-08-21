Zcoin (XZC) Trading Up 14.2% This Week

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,351.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.01 or 0.06654389 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $684.94 or 0.01387896 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.03 or 0.00368838 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.64 or 0.00139080 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.19 or 0.00571804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.31 or 0.00345091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.57 or 0.00311182 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

