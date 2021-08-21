Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:ZLDPF opened at $28.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.46. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.64.
About Zealand Pharma A/S
