Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ZLDPF opened at $28.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.46. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.64.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

