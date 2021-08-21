Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.96 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will report earnings per share of $3.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.99 and the lowest is $3.89. Zebra Technologies posted earnings per share of $3.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year earnings of $17.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.34 to $17.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $18.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.54 to $19.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $8.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $571.49. 187,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,424. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $538.44. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $246.83 and a 12 month high of $576.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $378,226.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.30, for a total transaction of $250,647.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,301 shares of company stock worth $8,783,016 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

