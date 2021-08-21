Zerogoki USD Price Down 4.2% This Week (zUSD)

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One Zerogoki USD coin can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00001872 BTC on major exchanges. Zerogoki USD has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $228,594.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zerogoki USD has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Zerogoki USD

Zerogoki USD is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,837,776 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Zerogoki USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zerogoki USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zerogoki USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

