Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 28.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Zeusshield has a market cap of $226,925.00 and $1,205.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Zeusshield coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00058400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.21 or 0.00836982 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00048242 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.13 or 0.00160985 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.