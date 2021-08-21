Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CMO Aimee Johnson Sells 1,937 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.79, for a total transaction of $183,608.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aimee Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Monday, May 24th, Aimee Johnson sold 12,036 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.89, for a total transaction of $1,370,780.04.

Z stock opened at $96.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.21. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.08 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 175,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,482,000 after acquiring an additional 15,840 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Zillow Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 263,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on Z. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.