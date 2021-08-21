ZrCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.28 Million (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One ZrCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $71,490.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00058994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.23 or 0.00137427 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.92 or 0.00149042 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,996.64 or 1.00149697 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.05 or 0.00928092 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $352.97 or 0.00721484 BTC.

ZrCoin Coin Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

