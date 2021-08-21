Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.39 Million Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,696 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,258,000 after acquiring an additional 128,752 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 67.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,769 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 14.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,275,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,924,000 after acquiring an additional 289,496 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,512,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,918,000 after acquiring an additional 45,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,483,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Incyte from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $74.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.77. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $71.91 and a 52 week high of $101.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

