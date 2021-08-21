Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.06 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,604 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.2% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.1% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.8% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 107,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 41.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

NYSE KKR opened at $63.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

