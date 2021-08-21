Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.48 Million Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,003 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.09% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $6,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $191.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.12. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.41 and a fifty-two week high of $206.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SITE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.44.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total value of $1,420,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,578.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $2,794,654.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,641,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,213 shares of company stock worth $12,071,983. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

