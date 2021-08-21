Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 20,845 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 49.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,845 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ameren by 1.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,463,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,641,260,000 after buying an additional 579,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,444,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,346,000 after buying an additional 1,538,221 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 8.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,677,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,912,000 after buying an additional 448,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ameren by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,467,000 after acquiring an additional 169,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ameren by 20,255.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,965,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946,040 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEE stock opened at $89.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.27. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

AEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

