Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,538 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ITT were worth $6,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ITT by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,378,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,715,000 after buying an additional 231,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ITT by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,411,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $673,780,000 after buying an additional 371,754 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in ITT by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,140,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,522,000 after buying an additional 280,124 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $223,809,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in ITT by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,620,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,280,000 after buying an additional 48,956 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.22.

NYSE:ITT opened at $93.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.59. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.13 and a 52-week high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

