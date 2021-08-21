Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,462 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KHC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.30.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.