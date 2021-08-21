Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Short Interest Update

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,508,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.91. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $59.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 1,073.23% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

