Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.100-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $665 million-$665 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $721.69 million.Zynga also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.120 EPS.

ZNGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.23.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.19 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95. Zynga has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $12.32.

In other news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 358,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $3,712,412.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,349.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,372,224 shares of company stock valued at $36,332,614. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

