$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.13. DiamondRock Hospitality posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DiamondRock Hospitality.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 155.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRH. Truist Securities raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth $43,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth $110,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.22. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.