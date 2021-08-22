$0.18 EPS Expected for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.24. Covanta reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Covanta.

Get Covanta alerts:

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVA. UBS Group lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Shares of NYSE:CVA opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.43 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. Covanta has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $20.16.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Covanta by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 793,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 323,201 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Covanta by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Covanta by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Covanta by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Covanta in the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covanta (CVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.