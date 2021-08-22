-$0.21 EPS Expected for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.14). Calithera Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth $31,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock remained flat at $$2.15 during trading on Tuesday. 712,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,767. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $6.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $159.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

