$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.47. Construction Partners posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, December 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $261.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROAD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

NASDAQ:ROAD traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.86. 100,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,102. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.46. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $36.58.

In related news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $504,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 77.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 66.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

