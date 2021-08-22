$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.46. 1st Constitution Bancorp posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 24.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 6.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 115.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 18,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.65. 37,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,040. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

