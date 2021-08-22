$0.60 EPS Expected for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.68. LTC Properties reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LTC. TheStreet downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

NYSE LTC traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.06. The stock had a trading volume of 423,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.97. LTC Properties has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $44.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

