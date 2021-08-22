$0.68 EPS Expected for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.70. CDK Global posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a negative return on equity of 190.29%. The company had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDK. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,876,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $966,387,000 after purchasing an additional 740,709 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,018,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $433,480,000 after purchasing an additional 28,301 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CDK Global by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,299,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,619,000 after buying an additional 417,523 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,196,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,850,000 after buying an additional 266,688 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 7.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,159,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,766,000 after buying an additional 144,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.14. The stock had a trading volume of 884,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,853. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

