$0.68 EPS Expected for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2021

Analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.70. CDK Global posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a negative return on equity of 190.29%. The company had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDK. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,876,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $966,387,000 after purchasing an additional 740,709 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,018,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $433,480,000 after purchasing an additional 28,301 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CDK Global by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,299,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,619,000 after buying an additional 417,523 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,196,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,850,000 after buying an additional 266,688 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 7.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,159,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,766,000 after buying an additional 144,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.14. The stock had a trading volume of 884,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,853. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDK Global (CDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK)

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.