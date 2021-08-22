$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) This Quarter

Analysts expect Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 860%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ENI will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ENI.

E has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, July 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of E. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 2,339.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in ENI by 5,470.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ENI during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in ENI during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in ENI during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.09. ENI has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $26.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.08.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

