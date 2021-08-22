$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) will report $1.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health reported sales of $889.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year sales of $4.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Elanco Animal Health.
Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 16,850 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ELAN stock remained flat at $$31.50 on Tuesday. 2,709,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,854,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of -21.00, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.36. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $37.49.
About Elanco Animal Health
Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.
