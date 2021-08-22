$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) will report $1.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health reported sales of $889.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year sales of $4.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. G.Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Gabelli raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 16,850 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN stock remained flat at $$31.50 on Tuesday. 2,709,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,854,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of -21.00, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.36. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

