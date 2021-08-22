$1.30 Million in Sales Expected for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will post $1.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $550,000.00 and the highest is $2.75 million. Oncternal Therapeutics reported sales of $590,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 120.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $4.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 million to $7.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.28 million, with estimates ranging from $1.04 million to $4.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oncternal Therapeutics.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 541.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

NASDAQ ONCT opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.74. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,077 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 19.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 345,584 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 778,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 402,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 375,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 3,685.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 711,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.