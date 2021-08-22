$1.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to announce $1.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Moody’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.39 billion and the highest is $1.43 billion. Moody’s reported sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year sales of $5.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.55.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $376.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $372.21. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $388.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,657.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total transaction of $589,411.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,712,413 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moody's

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

