$1.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will announce earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the lowest is $1.90. Brunswick reported earnings of $1.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year earnings of $8.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.99 to $8.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BC traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $99.88. 289,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.87. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

