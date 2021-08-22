1,028 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RBLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $36,078,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 655,177 shares of company stock worth $62,047,378 over the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $82.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.93. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

