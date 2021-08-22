103,519 Shares in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 103,519 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,010,000 after acquiring an additional 110,917 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 29.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the first quarter worth about $5,716,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. 14.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BSBR opened at $7.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $9.27.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

