11,757 Shares in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $135,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 600,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,921,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the period. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $56,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $180,835.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,731 shares of company stock worth $1,024,066. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

TMDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $743.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.30. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 100.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. On average, analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

