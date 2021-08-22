1,187 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Bought by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 71.4% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 15.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.47.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $270.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $259.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total value of $56,071,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,613,506,157.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,291,461 shares of company stock worth $315,289,229 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

