$127.50 Million in Sales Expected for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will announce $127.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.10 million. MicroStrategy posted sales of $127.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year sales of $511.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $510.70 million to $511.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $536.25 million, with estimates ranging from $535.30 million to $537.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MicroStrategy.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair began coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $501.56.

MSTR stock traded up $40.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $716.56. 982,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,299. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $136.89 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $630.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.27, for a total transaction of $647,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total value of $6,430,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,430,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,850 shares of company stock worth $18,427,185 over the last ninety days. 25.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 52.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

