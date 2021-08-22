1,454 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Purchased by BCM Advisors LLC

BCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000.

VO traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.05. The company had a trading volume of 396,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,654. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.17 and a 12-month high of $244.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

