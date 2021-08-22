15,101 Shares in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,101 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Frontline by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 34,340 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at about $708,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. 19.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FRO opened at $7.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Frontline Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $9.21.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $107.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Danske upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

