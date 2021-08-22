15,345 Shares in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRQR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRQR opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $9.46. The company has a market cap of $277.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.51.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRQR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

