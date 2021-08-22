15,500 Shares in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Acquired by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Genasys in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Genasys by 2,846.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 34,927 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

GNSS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.24. The stock had a trading volume of 33,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,859. The company has a market capitalization of $189.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.51. Genasys Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $8.32.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Genasys had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genasys Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

