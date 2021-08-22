1,631 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $136,289,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,916.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 504,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,983,000 after acquiring an additional 479,823 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $32,943,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,574,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,706,000 after acquiring an additional 179,674 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 550,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,511,000 after acquiring an additional 161,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $133.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.53, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.35. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $122.27 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.99.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,388 shares in the company, valued at $52,249,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,292. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.31.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
See Also: Bollinger Bands
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.