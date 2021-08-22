1,631 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $136,289,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,916.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 504,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,983,000 after acquiring an additional 479,823 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $32,943,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,574,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,706,000 after acquiring an additional 179,674 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 550,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,511,000 after acquiring an additional 161,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $133.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.53, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.35. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $122.27 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.99.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. Analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,388 shares in the company, valued at $52,249,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,292. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.31.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.