$17.90 Million in Sales Expected for Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to report $17.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.50 million and the highest is $18.10 million. Sientra reported sales of $19.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year sales of $78.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.50 million to $82.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $96.50 million, with estimates ranging from $92.50 million to $99.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 3,502.14% and a negative net margin of 119.58%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price target on shares of Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

SIEN stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,403,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,842. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.48. Sientra has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $312.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.15.

In other news, CEO Ronald Menezes purchased 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $40,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,484. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $25,051.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,747.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 45,920.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sientra in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Sientra during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

