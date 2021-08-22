1,821 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Purchased by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000.

ESGU opened at $101.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.74. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $72.68 and a 12-month high of $102.50.

