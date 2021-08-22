1,963 Shares in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILTB. Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 244,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 272,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,672,000 after purchasing an additional 95,796 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $627,000. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $949,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILTB opened at $73.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.96. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.16 and a 52 week high of $77.40.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

