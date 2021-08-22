$2.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will post sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.42 billion and the lowest is $2.26 billion. Ryder System reported sales of $2.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year sales of $9.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.13 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%.

R has been the subject of several research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

In other news, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $3,563,356.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,558.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,034,605.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,970,843.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,757 shares of company stock worth $5,697,560. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,330,000 after acquiring an additional 876,994 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 89.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 750,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,770,000 after buying an additional 354,029 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 376.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 341,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,869,000 after acquiring an additional 270,196 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ryder System by 55.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,135,000 after acquiring an additional 206,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

R opened at $74.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $38.36 and a 52 week high of $89.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s payout ratio is -829.63%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

