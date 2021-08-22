21Vianet Group (VNET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th. Analysts expect 21Vianet Group to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%. The firm had revenue of $211.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.19 million. On average, analysts expect 21Vianet Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. 21Vianet Group has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $44.45. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 21Vianet Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,497 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.08% of 21Vianet Group worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

