$22.84 Million in Sales Expected for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to report $22.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.91 million and the highest is $24.10 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies posted sales of $7.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 209.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year sales of $89.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.01 million to $91.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $231.90 million, with estimates ranging from $211.40 million to $258.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $29.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.31. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.15.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 26,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,075,490.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,034,793.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 8,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $339,364.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,267.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,346 shares of company stock worth $2,187,931 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

