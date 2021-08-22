$226.91 Million in Sales Expected for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to report sales of $226.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $215.00 million and the highest is $247.12 million. ProPetro posted sales of $133.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year sales of $831.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $802.66 million to $866.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.74 million to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%.

PUMP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.57. The company had a trading volume of 763,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $13.99.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $293,085.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in ProPetro during the first quarter worth about $38,304,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in ProPetro by 142.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,809,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ProPetro by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,985 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ProPetro by 2,908.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,080,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ProPetro by 266.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,198,000 after acquiring an additional 968,812 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

