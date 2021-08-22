23,253 Shares in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 549.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 71,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BNTC opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95. Benitec Biopharma Inc. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $10.49.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.