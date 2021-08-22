$276.25 Million in Sales Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will report sales of $276.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $291.00 million and the lowest is $268.76 million. OSI Systems posted sales of $254.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

OSIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $99.89. The company had a trading volume of 99,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,172. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $102.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.98.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,855,000 after acquiring an additional 71,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in OSI Systems by 21.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after buying an additional 120,543 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in OSI Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 558,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,766,000 after buying an additional 12,568 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in OSI Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 413,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,719,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in OSI Systems by 9.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 382,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,792,000 after buying an additional 33,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

