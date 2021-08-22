$276.25 Million in Sales Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2021

Analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will report sales of $276.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $291.00 million and the lowest is $268.76 million. OSI Systems posted sales of $254.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

OSIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $99.89. The company had a trading volume of 99,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,172. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $102.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.98.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,855,000 after acquiring an additional 71,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in OSI Systems by 21.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after buying an additional 120,543 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in OSI Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 558,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,766,000 after buying an additional 12,568 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in OSI Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 413,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,719,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in OSI Systems by 9.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 382,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,792,000 after buying an additional 33,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.