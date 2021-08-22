$3.25 EPS Expected for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to announce $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.90. Discover Financial Services reported earnings of $2.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $16.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.56 to $18.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.61 to $14.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226,724 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,600,000 after buying an additional 3,156,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,889,000 after buying an additional 807,307 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,976,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,283,097,000 after buying an additional 632,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS opened at $127.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.65. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $48.92 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

